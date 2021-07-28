Porsche India Delivers Bespoke Customised Colour Cars To Its Customers

Luxury car brands are known to spoil their customers with choices. The majority of the high end cars come with basic features which can then be optioned and customised according to the customer’s needs. Since these cars are CBU, they are manufactured and customized abroad before they are brought to India. One such brand is Porsche which offers a huge list of customization options for its customers to make it truly special. Recently, Porsche India successfully delivered cars with custom colours to its customers.

A Porsche for everyone!

Porsche India recently delivered a 911 Carrera S Coupe in Lava Orange from Porsche Centre Chandigarh, a 911 Carrera S Cabriolet in Racing Yellow with red interiors in Delhi and a new 911 in GT Silver Metallic in Ahmedabad. The brand follows the goal of ‘exclusivity and social acceptance’ which translates into delivering cars to their customers in their own personal and unique ways. These shades are individual colours that are extensively customised above the standard paint options offered. This helps in delivering exactly what customers want and offering them an in-depth personalization that would be unique to every individual customer. Customers of these premium brands prefer a sense of individuality to set them apart from others and these levels of customizations attract them more towards these products.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India, said, “This year we have delivered 20 unique coloured cars to our customers. With colour palettes playing a huge role in customisation, we would like to continue the trend and help make each car as individual as our customers themselves.” Porsche India is also going to deliver India’s first Mamba Green Panamera, Carmine Red Cayenne Coupe and Cashmere Beige Cayenne. Porsche India had recently launched a new experience centre in Delhi to cater to its customers in the capital.

Located in the prime position of Connaught Place, the Studio opens up onto the high street as a perfect addition to the recently launched Porsche showroom in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Given the present situation with regards to health and safety protocols, Porsche Studio Delhi is open by pre-scheduled appointments only.