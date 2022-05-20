Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched At ₹2.54 Crore

Porsche has launched the top-end 718 Cayman GT4 RS at ₹2.54 Crore. If you thought that the Cayman GT4 was the ultimate 718, then wait till you see what the Cayman GT4 RS is made of! The 718 Cayman GT4 RS will come to the country via the CBU route and it will be exclusively available in the Cayman coupe bodystyle. Let’s take a look at what makes it so special:

Wings And Vents!

The GT4 RS has an abundance of aerodynamic parts all around. The rear gets a swan-neck fixed wing which is also found in the 911 GT3. The front diffusor is an adjustble one whereas the rear gets a fixed unit. Add the optional Weissach Package and you’ll get even more carbon fiber parts all-around. Other aero parts include side blades and an underbody which is optimized for better airflow. The GT4 RS is claimed to offer around 25% more downforce than the GT4.

Carbon Diet

Not just the aero bits, but the extensive use of weight saving materials have also helped the GT4 RS in packing a punch. Porsche has used a ton of carbon fiber parts for the front fenders and hood to shave off significant weight when compared to the GT4. The doors and rear window also use lightweight materials to keep the weight in check. As a result of this, the GT4 RS weighs in at just 1464 kg. For reference, it is as light as a mid-size SUV like the Jeep Compass!

N.A For The Win!

The GT4 RS borrows its 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine from the 911 GT3. The result is 493 Hp and 449 Nm of torque. The engine is capable of revving up to 9,000rpm and 0-100km/h comes up in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is rated at 315km/h. The GT4 RS is exclusively available with Porsche’s lighting quick 7-speed PDK gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.

Though it misses out on the manual transmission of the GT4, the paddle shifters in the GT4 RS can give you thrills too. It also gets a lowered suspension and revised dampers, springs and sway bars. As a result of this, the GT4 RS can lap the Nürburgring in just 7 minutes and 4.5 seconds.