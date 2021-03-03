Petronas Yamaha SRT Lineup Revealed For MotoGP 2021

The 2020 MotoGP season had a lot of things to discuss about. The whole season saw many new faces gunning ahead of some very familiar names. Unlike every other season, the year 2020 saw satellite teams shining as well. Fabio Quartararo deserves a special mention here as he piloted the Petronas Yamaha to back to back victories during the beginning of the season. The latter half saw Franco Morbidelli shine and by the end of the season, he saw himself climbing his way back to 2nd position in the overall standings.

Petronas SRT has become the latest MotoGP team to unveil the livery its 2021 challengers will race in the new season with a revised line-up of Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi.

After spending the last eight seasons with the Yamaha factory team, Valentino Rossi will ride for the Malaysia-based Sepang Racing Team – Yamaha’s satellite outfit – this season, with rising star Fabio Quartararo heading in the opposite direction. Despite enjoying legendary status in the sport, Rossi’s last race win came in 2017 and he retired in five out of 12 starts last year, achieving just one podium finish.

The skeptics may believe that seven-time premier class champion is on his last legs but, as Rossi was unveiled in his new colours for the first time on Monday at Sepang Racing Team’s season launch, he is excited at what the upcoming campaign holds. It’s the first time since returning to Yamaha from Ducati in 2013 that Rossi has changed teams and he hasn’t been a satellite rider since 2001.

“It’s a new experience and I cannot wait!” said Rossi. “I like the new livery of the bike, my helmet and leathers. I want to be competitive, fight for the podium, fight to win races and also fight for a good position in the World Championship standings. “We are all very focused on our targets to make the best we can. I think that with Franco we are a very interesting couple of riders as we know each other really well. The whole team has a lot of motivation and I will give my maximum to achieve together the best possible results. We are ready to start.” He added.

Only two teams have yet to unveil their 2021 liveries, but will do so this week, with Aprilia set to reveal its new RS-GP’s colours on 4 March followed by Suzuki on 6 March.