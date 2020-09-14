Golfer Paul Casey Is The New Porsche Brand Ambassador

World Class Golfer Paul Casey will be competing in the coming week at the US Open as a new Porsche AG Brand Ambassador. It is the start of a special collaboration, as he has been a passionate Porsche fan ever since his childhood days, and with his passion for the brand, he is the ideal fit for the company.

“The name Paul Casey has stood for golfing excellence for approximately the last 20 years. He is additionally a likeable person with a clever mind that, with his bond to Porsche, knows how to sustainably transport the values of our brand. The collaboration simultaneously underlines the importance of golf for Porsche. With Paul Casey, we have extended the circle of ambassadors that embody our brand and lend the company additional profile in a variety of areas of interest.” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

“When I was a kid, I dreamt of two things. I wanted to become a professional golfer and drive Porsche sports cars. I’m so happy at being able to live the dreams, that the two passions can now be united is the tops. It just feels such an honour that the relationship with Porsche has come to fruition.” said Casey.

Paul Casey, in case you are wondering, has been a member of the golfings elite for over two decades. He was the world number three and has also continuously been in the Top 20 in the recent past, along with the victory of the Ryder Cup in three occasions.

He celebrated his 19th professional title at the 2019 Porsche European Open of all places. At the time, Casey, who spoke of a “very emotional win” thrilled the fans in Hamburg with a demeanour marked by a stirring passion for the event. During the tournament week, he spent, an entertaining evening with members of the Porsche Golf Circle Community.

“Paul Casey has fulfilled a life’s dream and inspires people to follow their goals with courage and passion. Our ‘Make it happen’ golf campaign this year underlines just how powerful such a demeanour can be, the message and the ambassadors are relevant worldwide and play a part in furthering the internationalisation of Porsche’s various long-standing activities in golf.” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

Casey will present the Porsche logo on his bag for the first time at the US Open in the coming week. He will also share his golf and sports car knowledge as an expert and passionate fan at other Porsche events. Paul Casey has fulfilled his dreams. The “Make it happen” campaign honours the path with a look back at his childhood – with dreams of Porsche sports cars, first swings of the golf club in his back garden as well as the moment in which he came close to his personal idols for the first time as a volunteer at the 1991 European Open.

Porsche has been the title sponsor of the Porsche European Open, a European Tour event, since 2015 and has been involved successfully in professional golf with automotive partnerships at three tournaments on the Asian and European Tour since 2019. This year the sports car manufacturer has been additionally supporting the UK Swing with the European Tour’s “Golf for Good” initiative.