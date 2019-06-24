Paper Fight: Bajaj Avenger 160 Vs Suzuki Intruder 150

Trending:
The recently launched Bajaj Avenger 160 is equipped with an interesting new engine, compared to its 2 predecessors, the Avenger 150 and Avenger 180. The new 160cc version is now powered by a 2-valve, air-cooled engine that develops more power when compared to the Avenger 150. Let’s have a look at all the new upgrades and the improved engine that help the Avenger 160 rival against the only other 150cc cruiser in the market, the Suzuki Intruder 150:

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the new Avenger Street 160 is longer and wider than the Intruder 150. However, the 160 is shorter in height when compared to the Intruder. The Intruder also gets a lower ground clearance and taller saddle height. The Avenger 160 proves to be more practical with a much larger 13-litre fuel tank.

Length (mm)Width (mm)Height (mm)Wheelbase (mm)Saddle Height (mm)Ground Clearance (mm)Kerb Weight (Kgs)Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
Bajaj Avenger 160 Street22108061070148073017715013
Suzuki Intruder 15021308051095140574017014911

Chassis

The chassis of the new Avenger 160 remains the same as the Avenger 180. Which means the 160 Street gets a diamond type frame, with conventional front forks and dual twin shocks at the rear. While the Intruder also gets a diamond type frame with front forks, but at the rear, it gets a monoshock. Both the bikes get front discs, but only the Intruder gets a rear disc, while the Avenger gets a rear drum brake. The Intruder also gets a set of wider 100mm and 140mm tyres, while the Avenger gets a set of 90mm and 130mm tyres, for the front and rear respectively.

FrameFront SuspensionRear SuspensionFront BrakeRear BrakeFront TyreRear Tyre
Bajaj Avenger 160 StreetDiamond TypeConventional ForksTwin ShockDiscDrum90/90 R17130/90 R15
Suzuki Intruder 150Diamond TypeConventional ForksMonoshockDiscDisc100/80 R17140/70 R17

Engine and Gearbox

In terms of power and performance, the new Avenger 160 gets a 160cc engine which produces 15 PS of power and 13.5 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Intruder 150 gets a 155cc engine which produces 14.8 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. Both these bikes are further equipped with 5-speed gearboxes.

Engine DisplacementPowerTorqueCoolingGearbox
Bajaj Avenger 160 Street160.4cc15 PS @ 8,500 rpm13.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpmAir-cooled5-speed
Suzuki Intruder 150154.9cc14.8 PS @ 8,000 rpm14 Nm @ 6,000 rpmAir-cooled5-speed

Price

The new Avenger 160 is priced at INR 82,253 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Intruder 150 is priced 19,000 higher at 1,01,362 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger 160 StreetINR 82,253
Suzuki Intruder 150INR 1,01,362
