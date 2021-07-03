KTM And Husqvarna Motorcycles Turn Substantially Costlier Than Before

The second round of price hikes during this year is ongoing and KTM-Husqvarna has also followed suit. Although manufacturers haven’t stated the exact reason behind the frequent price hikes, it might be because of the rise in input costs fuelled by the ongoing pandemic. Almost all the two-wheelers and four-wheelers have become expensive by a considerable margin. It might incite hardships for a potential owner but it is what it is.

More details

The company has raised prices for the third time this year. The first price hike happened in January 2021 and then the company followed up with another price hike in the month of April 2021.

KTM Duke 125

Let us start with the best-selling KTM model which is the KTM Duke 125 which has received a price hike of ₹8,812 (ex-showroom), which takes the total price of the bike to ₹1,60,319 (ex-showroom). Duke 125 is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which produces 14.5 bhp of power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. RC 125 has received the almost same amount of price hike, which is around ₹10,036.

KTM Duke 200

The KTM 200 Duke has now been priced at ₹1,83,328 (ex-showroom), after a price hike of ₹1,792. The Duke 200 has a 200cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 25.83 bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.5 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. Similarly, the RC 200 has received the same amount of price hike.

KTM Duke 250

The Duke 250 received a price of ₹6,848 and the revised price is ₹2,28.736 (ex-showroom)

KTM 390s

The 390cc models have received the highest amount of price hikes. All the prices are around ₹11,000 higher, depending on the model. The popular Adventure 390 received a hefty increase, the highest price of all models. It received a ₹11,423 hike in price and now it costs ₹3,28,622 (ex-showroom). ADV 390 is KTM’s adventure tourer and it is equipped with a 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled which churns out 43.5 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

Duke 390 and RC 390 received a price hike of ₹11,358 and they now cost about ₹2,87,545 (ex-showroom) and ₹2,77,517 (ex-showroom) respectively.

Husqvarna

Now coming to the Husqvarna twins, both the models have received a ₹11,000 hike in prices. Svartpilen 250 received a price hike of ₹11,098 and it now costs around ₹2,10,650 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Vitepilen 250 received a price hike of ₹11,097, now costing around ₹2,10,022 (ex-showroom).

Both the bikes are powered by a 249cc 4 stroke 4 valve DOHC engine which churns out 30 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and torque of 24 nm at 7500 rpm.