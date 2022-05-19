Okinawa and Tacitca To Manufacture Two Wheeler EVs and Powertrains

Okinawa Autotech, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, and Tacita, an Italian manufacturer of electric and performance motorcycles, signed an agreement for the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers and powertrains in India. The main purpose of the new Joint Venture is to pursue, for both companies, the goal of lowering the use of fossil fuels, as well as establishing themselves in the future as a top player in the world of electric two-wheelers.

This Joint venture will consist of two product lines: scooters and motorcycles. Both lines are meant for the domestic & international markets. The year 2023 range will include a scooter & a high-end performance motorcycle. The entire range will be equipped with the best connectivity systems on the market having Okinawa technology. The next steps of the newborn company will be during 2022 going up to the first half of 2023 for the design, development, patenting, and finally the tests on the road. The design will be developed in Italy at the TACITA headquarters with Okinawa professional technicians & Italian team for the development of the powertrain, battery packs, and BMS.

Official statements

Addressing his vision for the JV, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, commented, “Tacita’s mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India. Tacita will help us in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. Their advanced & futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range.”

Speaking on the partnership, Pierpaolo Rigo, Managing Director, Tacita, mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with a leading e-scooter manufacturer in India. The leadership team of Okinawa Autotech has a rich on-ground experience and knowledge about the market, competition, and customer behavior. We are happy to provide our expertise in the premium EV bike segment to launch a top-end line of bikes. Our team along with Okinawa Engineers is dedicated to R&D to introduce unique product propositions that define the future.”