Norton Atlas production begins at TVS Hosur plant

There are some motorcycles that create curiosity long before they reach showrooms. The Norton Atlas is one of them. Now, the motorcycle has taken a major step forward as the first production-ready unit has rolled out from TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The global debut is scheduled for July, while the Indian launch is expected later this year.
First Atlas Comes Out Of Hosur Plant
Norton and TVS have officially started production of the Atlas range in India. The motorcycle has been designed and developed at Norton’s headquarters in Solihull, UK, while manufacturing duties have been assigned to TVS’ modern Hosur facility.
The rollout ceremony was attended by senior officials from Norton, TVS Motor Company and representatives from the British High Commission.
What Is The Norton Atlas?
The Atlas family will be available in two versions.
|Model
|Purpose
|Norton Atlas
|Adventure touring
|Norton Atlas GT
|Road touring
Both motorcycles share the same platform but are built for different riding styles.
Engine Details
Power comes from a newly developed parallel-twin engine.
- 585cc liquid-cooled engine
- Parallel-twin layout
- 270-degree firing order
- 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm
- 57.5 Nm torque at 7,300 rpm
- Six-speed gearbox
The 270-degree crank setup is expected to give the motorcycle a distinctive exhaust note and strong mid-range performance.
Features On Offer
Norton has packed the Atlas with a long list of modern equipment.
- Bosch six-axis IMU
- Lean-sensitive rider aids
- Five riding modes
- Fully adjustable KYB suspension
- Cornering cruise control
- 8-inch TFT display
- Smartphone connectivity
- Norton Rider mobile app support
Chassis And Wheel Setup
A steel trellis frame forms the foundation of both motorcycles.
The standard Atlas gets a 19-inch front wheel, making it better suited for rough roads and touring duties. The Atlas GT uses 17-inch wheels at both ends, giving it a more road-focused character.
Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock setup.
A Historic Name Returns
The Atlas badge is not new. Norton first used the name in 1962 on a 745cc motorcycle that became popular for long-distance riding. The new model carries that name into a completely different era with modern technology and updated performance.
What Happens Next?
Norton will launch the Atlas globally in July. Customer deliveries in international markets are expected to begin during the third quarter of 2026. India will get the motorcycle later this year, with sales likely to take place through TVS’s upcoming premium retail network.