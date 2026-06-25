MY27 Kawasaki KLX Series Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 1.89 Lakh

Kawasaki has expanded its off-road motorcycle portfolio in India with the introduction of the 2027 KLX230 range. The range now comprises three variants – the KLX230, the new KLX230 S, and the KLX230R S. All three motorcycles share the same engine but are built to suit a different kind of rider.
The biggest update this year is the arrival of the KLX230 S. It joins the standard KLX230 and offers a lower seat height, making the motorcycle easier to ride for shorter riders. Meanwhile, the KLX230R S continues as the most dedicated off road machine in the family.
2027 Kawasaki KLX230 Range Prices
|Model
|Ex-showroom Price
|KLX230R S
|Rs 1.89 lakh
|KLX230
|Rs 2.19 lakh
|KLX230 S
|Rs 2.19 lakh
All three motorcycles are powered by Kawasaki’s 233cc air cooled single cylinder engine. The motor produces 19 PS at 7,800 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,200 rpm and comes paired with a 6 speed gearbox.
What Makes The KLX230 Different?
The standard KLX230 is built as a dual purpose motorcycle. It can handle daily commuting during the week and trail rides on weekends.
Key highlights include:
- 233cc fuel injected engine
- 880mm seat height
- 255mm ground clearance
- 220mm front suspension travel
- 223mm rear suspension travel
- 21 inch front wheel
- 18 inch rear wheel
- Switchable ABS
- Digital instrument cluster
- LED headlamp
The KLX230 also gets styling inspired by Kawasaki’s KX motocross motorcycles. It features a slim body, flat seat, compact LED headlamp and black wheel rims. The digital instrument cluster displays information such as speed, fuel level, trip meters, odometer and clock.
New KLX230 S Targets More Riders
The new KLX230 S shares its engine, chassis and equipment with the standard model. The main difference is accessibility.
Kawasaki has reduced the seat height from 880mm to 830mm. This allows more riders to place their feet on the ground comfortably, especially during low speed riding or while stopping on uneven surfaces.
Changes on the KLX230 S include:
- 830mm seat height
- 160mm front suspension travel
- 163mm rear suspension travel
- Lower ground clearance
- Same 233cc engine
- Same 6 speed gearbox
- Same wheel sizes
Apart from these changes, the overall riding experience remains similar to the standard KLX230.
The motorcycle continues to offer fuel injection, switchable ABS, digital instrumentation and an LED headlamp. Kawasaki says the lower seat height has been introduced to make off road riding more approachable for a wider range of riders while retaining the versatility of the KLX platform.
KLX230R S Is Built Purely For Trails
The KLX230R S is the most focused motorcycle in the range. Unlike the other two bikes, this model is designed mainly for off road use.
It skips several road going components and focuses on lighter weight and better trail performance.
Notable features include:
- 233cc fuel injected engine
- 129kg curb weight
- 900mm seat height
- 270mm ground clearance
- 220mm front suspension travel
- 223mm rear suspension travel
- Race style front number plate
- KX inspired bodywork
The KLX230R S is available only in Kawasaki’s signature Lime Green shade.
Its lightweight construction, long travel suspension and rider focused ergonomics make it suitable for trails, motocross tracks and off road training. Kawasaki has also redesigned the seat and rear subframe to improve rider comfort and control on rough terrain.
Quick Comparison
|Specification
|KLX230
|KLX230 S
|KLX230R S
|Engine
|233cc
|233cc
|233cc
|Power
|19 PS
|19 PS
|19 PS
|Torque
|19 Nm
|19 Nm
|19.1 Nm
|Seat Height
|880mm
|830mm
|900mm
|Ground Clearance
|255mm
|220mm
|270mm
|Weight
|139kg
|139kg*
|129kg
|Front Travel
|220mm
|160mm
|220mm
|Rear Travel
|223mm
|163mm
|223mm
*Official weight for the KLX230 S has not been separately mentioned.
Deliveries And Availability
Kawasaki will begin deliveries of the KLX230R S from mid August 2026. Deliveries of the KLX230 and KLX230 S are scheduled to start from mid September 2026.
The company is also expected to open online bookings soon, while customers can already place orders at Kawasaki dealerships by paying a booking amount of Rs 5,500.