Nissan Gravite Compact MPV Debut Confirmed for January 21, 2026

Nissan India has confirmed that its all-new compact MPV, called the Gravite, will be officially revealed on 21 January 2026. This will be an important moment for the brand, as the Gravite becomes Nissan’s first compact MPV for India and a key part of its renewed product push.
The Gravite sits in the B-segment MPV space and is based on the CMF-A platform, which is the same base used by the Renault Triber. That also means it will be a sub-4 metre, seven-seater, that is aimed squarely at families who want space without stepping into a large or expensive vehicle.
While the Gravite does have the same foundation as the Triber, Nissan has clearly attempted to give it its own identity. Teasers and initial visuals reveal a more upright and bold front design. There is a broad grille, sharp LED daytime running lights with an inverted L shape and chunky silver inserts on the bumper. At the rear, the MPV receives a cleaner look with connected tail-lamps and clear Gravite branding which make it look more modern than expected for its segment.
Inside, Nissan hasn’t shown the cabin yet but expectations are fairly clear. The layout is likely to be familiar as it is a flexible seven-seat configuration with a focus on practicality. Features that should be found on the higher variants include:
- An 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Digital driver display
- Push-button start
- Wireless phone charging
- Cooled glovebox
- Multiple storage spaces
Under the bonnet the Gravite is expected to use the similar 1.0 litre, three-cylinder petrol engine seen on the Triber. This engine produces 72hp and 96Nm of torque and will be offered with 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox. A dealer-level CNG option may also be provided in the future which will keep running costs in check for family buyers.
In terms of positioning, the Gravite will be the only direct rival to the Renault Triber, which makes it a unique offering in the compact MPV space. Prices are expected to be around Rs 6 Lacs to Rs 9 Lacs ex showroom with the complete price list likely to be announced closer to its launch. Showroom arrivals are expected by March 2026.
For Nissan, the Gravite is more than another model. It’s a step towards regaining trust and relevance in India. If priced correctly and packaged well, this compact MPV may quietly become a sensible, everyday choice for families who just want space, comfort and reliability, but don’t want to stretch their budget.