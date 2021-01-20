Nissan Magnite Crash Test Results Are Now Public

When Nissan launched the Magnite officially in India, its disruptive pricing made all the headlines. To give you an idea, it undercuts its rivals by as much as INR 3 Lakh! When the company revealed the prices, it raised some questions too as the social media junta was quick enough to jump to a conclusion that the construction of the Magnite might not be that strong, because of cost-cutting measures. But the Nissan Magnite managed to get a respectable score of 4-stars in the ASEAN-NCAP crash test.

More details

The folks didn’t reveal the detailed score of the Magnite accompanied with its video, until now. The full detailed report of the car’s safety test has been made public revealing all the key areas where the subcompact SUV performed well and others it missed.

The SUV managed to obtain 39.02 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category. It scored 16.31 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 15.28 points for Safety Assist category. As per the test report (Adult Occupant Protection category), there was an injury risk to the driver’s chest in terms of frontal impact while the front passenger‘s chest and lower legs had adequate protection. Magnite’s compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test, while in terms of side-impact, the driver’s chest had adequate protection. Based on the overall score from the three assessed categories with 70.60 points, the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV received a 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.

On the safety front, it offers Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Powertrain options include a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is borrowed from the Renault Kwid and Triber, which delivers 72bhp of max power and comes paired with a manual gearbox. The other option is an all-new 3-cylinder HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine, which is the first of its kind in the country and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The turbocharged engine makes 100bhp of power and 150Nm of peak torque.