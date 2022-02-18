Next-Gen Ford Endeavour Gets Teased Before Its Reveal!

For those of you who may not know, the Ford Endeavour is just a renamed Everest. The current Everest (or Endeavour for us Indians) was launched back in 2016. With 7 years of production under its belt, the current generation is all set to be replaced by an all-new one. Ford has officially teased the next-gen Everest which is all set to be revealed on 1st March! Though we don’t expect the next-gen Endeavour to make it to our shores (considering that Ford suspended its local operations), there could be a small chance of it making it here via the CBU route!

What can we expect

The Endeavour now gets a more macho and muscular look. Gone are the days when the SUV had those round arches and a slanting bonnet. The front is highly inspired by the Ford Raptor and the Ford F-150 pickups. From the front, the bonnet is flatter and gets a bolder character line. The headlights are C-shaped, and the grille is now flat at the top, with a black slat running from the middle. Along the side, the length of this humongous SUV becomes even more apparent. The fenders are much flatter both at the front and rear, and we also get to see wheel arches.

The car rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels. The roofline of the Endeavour is now straight, which will provide more headroom for the third-row as well. The video finally reveals the rear end of the car. This next-gen model gets new L-shaped taillights and a new bumper as well. The boot lid and the rear windshield are now differently shaped. We still get to see the thick slat between the taillight.

The car could share a similar interior as is seen on the Ranger Pickup. Ranger gets a wide dashboard, with a large vertical touch screen at the centre. The climatic controls are placed below this screen and we get to see a piano black finish on the fill-size steering wheel.

The 2022 Endeavour is expected to be fitted with 2 engine options one is a 2.0L, 4-cylinder twin-turbo Eco Blue diesel engine that will be mated with a 10-speed AT gearbox and the second engine option is a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine that will be mated to the same 10-speed AT gearbox.