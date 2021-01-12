New Launches We Can Expect From Maruti Suzuki In 2021

Maruti Suzuki will unleash a few facelifts and all-new models this year. If one of your plans in 2021 is to buy a new car and one or more Maruti Suzukis are in your list, it might be wise to wait it out a little. First up, the carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has already been refreshed in international markets. The facelifted model will most likely get new bumpers, a new grille and a few new features. Mechanically, its 1.2-litre petrol engine could borrow the state of tune it runs for the Baleno, adding more swiftness to the package. The Baleno too has been in the news for some new goodies that it might come equipped with, in the coming months.

Post that, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio should come out in the first half of this year. It will be a proper upgrade which will make the Celerio a part of the HEARTECT family. Inside an all-new cabin, expect more space, features and upholstery. Styling wise, the new Celerio is expected to sport a more upright face and in terms of visuals, expect the proportions to be tighter. Mechanically, the 1.0-litre 3-pot motor which powers the likes of the WagonR should also propel the new Celerio, mated to a manual and AMT gearbox.

The biggest surprise though could be the all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which, hushed voices suggest, should be ready to go on sale towards the end of 2021. Expect the new model to be better equipped in terms of equipment, styling and everything else, in order to pack a punch against rivals which are now more modern and better equipped. The XL5 (A WagonR-based MPV with three rows of seating) could also spring a surprise in 2021. An all-new compact SUV based on the Baleno’s platform is also said to be in the works, however, we aren’t sure if this will replace the existing Brezza or sell alongside.

There have also been rumours about Maruti Suzuki planning on equipping its premium range with a diesel engine by next year. If that does happen, it will most likely be the in-house developed E15A 1.5-litre motor which is a four potter and makes about 95 odd horses and 225 Nm of torque. It was a refined unit in its BS4 form and was mated to a 6-speed gearbox. If it does make the BS6 cut, expect those qualities to remain.

Those expecting the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to make an appearance at a NEXA dealership will probably have to wait until next year for a 5-door model which could go on sale here. However, there’s still a lack of certainty about whether the Jimny will go on sale in India, at all. We are now among those who would believe it when we see it.