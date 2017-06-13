All-New Hyundai Kona B-Segment SUV Unveiled

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the latest vehicle, the Kona compact SUV. The Kona joins Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport in Hyundai Motor SUVs. The Kona will go on sale in Korea later this month, followed by North America and Europe.

Visually, Kona gets a high contrast design elements and style. Its protective, ‘armor’, combines with the LED lighting which gives it a futuristic and high-tech look. The slim daytime running lights (DRL) incorporate turn signals and are positioned in a ‘stack’, separate to the LED headlights.

The SUV gets a low and wide stance along with a long wheel base and short overhangs which are claimed to offer sporty, nimble handling, in addition to delivering driving stability at high speed. The compact SUV also adopts Hyundai Motor’s new family identity, the Cascading Grille, featuring a sporty mesh pattern, flanked by wing-type fenders. The contrasting black ‘armor’ provides a protective skin and visually connects the front to the rear.

At the rear, the slim brake lights, turn indicators and reverse lamp are placed in a separate configuration, surrounded by protective skin that begins at the C-pillar garnish.

In addition, a number of color variations allow buyers to customize their Kona. The roof is finished with a two-tone color scheme, providing contrast between the body and wheels.

On the inside, despite its compact dimensions and low roof line, the Kona is claimed to deliver best-in-class interior space. The AVN (Audio, Visual, Navigation) monitor incorporates Hyundai Motor’s advanced infotainment features. The monitor appears to float on the dashboard. The AVN and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) controls are surrounded by soft, fluid details.

The new Kona is offered with a combination of petrol and diesel engines of various power outputs – dependent on the market. A 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson engine produces 149PS, with a 0-100km/h time of 10 seconds and a top speed of 194km/h. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, the engine delivers maximum torque of 179 NM (13.8 kgf · m) at 4500rpm.

The Gamma 1.6T-GDI engine boasts 177PS, a 0-100km/h time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h. The engine delivers maximum torque of 265NM (27kgf · m) from 1,500 to 4,500rpm and is mated to Hyundai’s efficient and responsive seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT).

In addition to the 1.6T-GDI engine, customers in Europe can also opt for Hyundai’s downsized 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder engine with six-speed manual transmission. This turbo-charged powerplant is optimized for efficiency and produces 120PS, a 0-100km/h time of 12 seconds, top speed of 181km/h and maximum torque of 172NM (17.5kgf · m) from 1,500 to 4000 rpm. Also available will be a 1.6 diesel engine for select markets, including Europe. The three differentiated driving modes (Sports, Normal and Eco) optimize the torque distribution and gear-shift settings.

The newly-developed SUV’s chassis is engineered to be rigid, topped with a lightweight body which is aimed to offer dynamic driving performance and a comfortable ride. The platform is optimized to permit SUV levels of ground clearance, while the optional 4WD system and drivetrain is packaged to offer a spacious interior despite its compact proportions.

The front suspension features a McPherson strut system, receiving a new sub-frame bush mounting. Different rear suspension systems have been developed for both 2WD and 4WD, to deliver a comfortable ride and sporty handling with either drivetrain.

In terms of safety, the new Kona features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car’s front-facing camera and radar to detect imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Three further systems also utilize the front-view camera to boost safety and convenience: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); High Beam Assist (HBA); and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

Lane Keep Assist helps to prevent accidental lane departure by steering the car automatically if required. High Beam Assist automatically controls the high beams depending on surroundings, while the Driver Attention Warning system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to detect driver fatigue or careless driving.

The car’s radar systems also assist with the Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) to detect approaching vehicles that may be obscured from view during high speed driving. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collison Warning (RCCW) detects when another vehicle may have entered the car’s reversing path.

The infotainment system offers various advanced connectivity features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay where specified with a 5-, 7- or 8-inch display (offered as standard or option dependent on market). Further options include DAB digital radio (Europe), HD Radio (North America), rear view camera display, and 4G telematics (North America) to ensure absolute connectivity.

In a first for the segment, the Kona features smartphone wireless charging which is available as an option with all Kona models.