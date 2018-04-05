New Honda Amaze Bookings To Open On April 6 Ahead Of Launch Next Month

According to a new report, the launch of the new Honda Amaze is around the corner, and bookings for the model are set to open from tomorrow. Customers can book the upcoming Honda Amaze against an amount of INR 21,000 ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place sometime next month.

Deliveries for the second generation Honda Amaze are likely to begin towards the end of May 2018. Showcased for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo held in February at Delhi, the 2018 Amaze is based on a new platform and receives updates to the exterior and the interior.

Also read: 2018 Honda WR-V Edge Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 8.01 lakh

Up-front, the 2018 Honda Amaze has been redesigned and now features a thick chrome garnish flanked by L shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp cluster. For the posterior, the new Amaze receives a new bootlid and refreshed LED tail lights. Inside, the new 2018 Honda Amaze will come equipped with a new dashboard, featuring a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system. A few other highlights of the interior will include cruise control, climate control, keyless entry, reverse camera with parking sensors and a multi-function steering wheel.

Honda Car India has not revealed any details regarding the engine specifications of the new Amaze, although the model is likely to carry forward the same state of tune as the outgoing model. The Honda Amaze, in its current generation, is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 87 hp and 109 Nm of torque and comes paired to a five speed manual transmission. The diesel engine produces 99 hp and 200 Nm of torque and is mated to a six speed manual transmission. The petrol variant is also available with a CVT transmission, and is available in a slightly higher state of tune (89 hp and 110 Nm of torque). Once launched in India, the upcoming Honda Amaze will rival the Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Aspire.

Source: Autocar