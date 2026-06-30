New-Gen Toyota Hilux India launch next month: New Design, More Features, Mild Hybrid Tech Expected!

Toyota Hilux is one of those names that stands out for its tough build, dependable nature and strong off-road ability. It has built a loyal fan following worldwide, and in India, too, it has found buyers seeking a lifestyle pickup with genuine 4×4 capability. Now, if you are considering buying one, this news might be worth waiting for. The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is all set to make its India debut next month. It made its global debut last year, and just a few months later, Toyota is preparing to introduce the new model for Indian buyers.
The new Hilux brings fresh styling, a completely redesigned cabin, more features and the possibility of mild-hybrid technology. While the pickup keeps its rugged nature, it now looks and feels much more premium than before.
New Toyota Hilux Expected Price
The current Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom). Since this is a full generation update with several upgrades, buyers can expect the new model to carry a higher price tag.
Fresh Design With A Stronger Road Presence
Toyota has given the Hilux a completely new front-end design. The pickup now looks sharper and more modern without losing its muscular character.
Some of the visible changes include:
- New slim LED headlamps
- Black trim with TOYOTA lettering
- Body-coloured honeycomb grille
- Larger front bumper
- Redesigned alloy wheels
- Updated vertical LED tail lamps
- Tailgate with large TOYOTA branding
- Roll bar on selected variants
The side profile remains familiar as Toyota has retained the same platform, but the updated styling gives the pickup a much newer appearance.
Cabin Gets A Huge Upgrade
The biggest changes are seen in the cabin. The dashboard has been redesigned from scratch and now feels much more modern than the outgoing model.
Major highlights include:
- Dual 12.3-inch screens
- New steering wheel
- Layered dashboard layout
- Dual glove boxes
- Physical buttons for major controls
- New gear lever design
- Better quality materials
Toyota has continued to offer physical switches for important functions, making the cabin easier to use while driving.
Features See A Big Improvement
The feature list is much longer than before.
It is expected to offer:
- Powered front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Wireless phone charger
- Connected car technology
- 360-degree camera
- Blind spot monitor
- Multiple terrain modes
- ADAS package
- Driver drowsiness alert
- Over-the-air software updates
Diesel Engine Likely To Continue
Toyota is expected to continue with its trusted 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.
The engine is likely to produce:
- 204 hp
- Up to 500 Nm torque
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- 6-speed automatic gearbox
- Standard 4×4 system
The company may also introduce the 48V mild-hybrid system that is already available with the Fortuner, improving efficiency and low-speed performance.
An all-electric Hilux is available in some international markets, but there is no confirmation about its India launch yet.
Source – Autocar