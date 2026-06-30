2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India At Rs 32.40 Lakh With New Tech And Touring Upgrades

Adventure touring motorcycles are expected to cover long distances without making the rider compromise on comfort. Ducati has now updated its flagship adventure machine for 2026 with several mechanical and electronic changes. The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Ducati Red and Jade Green.
Unlike a regular update, this version gets changes across the suspension, electronics, braking system and rider comfort while still retaining its powerful V4 engine unchanged.
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Ducati Red
|Rs 32.40 lakh
|Jade Green
|Rs 32.73 lakh
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Price
Same V4 Engine Continues
The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by the familiar 1,158cc V4 Granturismo petrol engine.
It produces 170hp at 10,750rpm and 123Nm at 9,000rpm. Ducati has also retained the counter-rotating crankshaft and rear cylinder deactivation system that helps reduce fuel consumption during slow riding and when the motorcycle is stationary.
The service schedule also remains unchanged.
- Valve clearance inspection every 60,000km
- Oil service every 15,000km or 24 months
- Two-year standard warranty
Suspension, Brakes And Chassis Updated
One of the biggest changes is the updated semi-active Marzocchi Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO.
The motorcycle offers 200mm suspension travel at both ends, making it better suited for broken roads, gravel tracks and long rides. The system adjusts damping according to road conditions and riding style. Riders can also change the suspension response while riding.
Other updates include:
- Automatic preload adjustment
- Higher-mounted swingarm pivot
- Larger 280mm rear brake disc
- Electronic Combined Braking System
- Tubeless spoke wheels
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
New Safety And Rider Assistance Features
Ducati has added more technology to improve rider confidence during long journeys.
The new Ducati Vehicle Observer uses data from multiple inputs to improve the working of rider aids like Cornering ABS and Wheelie Control.
The motorcycle also gets:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Automatic Lowering Device for easier low-speed riding
- Ducati Quick Shift 2.0
- Vehicle Hold Control
- Five riding modes
- Four power modes
Better Comfort For Touring
The Multistrada V4 Rally also receives a few practical changes for riders who spend long hours riding on the road.
The windscreen is now 40mm wider and 20mm taller for improved wind protection. Heated grips with five temperature levels are now standard. Ducati has also redesigned the centre stand to make lifting the motorcycle easier.
Passenger comfort has also improved with revised pannier mounting that creates more legroom.
Other equipment includes a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, navigation support, music control and phone functions.
Key Specifications