Bajaj Pulsar N125 Discontinued In India After Short Run

The Bajaj Pulsar range has been one of the most popular motorcycle lineups in India for years. But not every model manages to find enough buyers. The latest example is the Pulsar N125, which has now been discontinued in the Indian market after spending less than two years on sale. While the motorcycle is no longer being supplied to dealerships in India, it will continue to be sold in several international markets.
What Made It Different?
Unlike most motorcycles in the Pulsar family, the N125 was not based on an existing platform. Bajaj developed a new chassis and engine for this model.
Some of its notable highlights included:
- New lightweight frame
- 124.59cc air-cooled engine
- 125 kg kerb weight
- Split-seat setup
- LED lighting
- Bluetooth-enabled digital console
- USB charging port
- Underbelly exhaust design
Its styling also looked very different from the traditional Pulsar design, giving it a slim and sporty appearance.
Why Did It Struggle?
The motorcycle could not attract enough buyers despite offering a new platform.
- A few reasons are believed to have affected its sales.
- Many buyers preferred motorcycles with a larger road presence.
- Rivals offered features like TFT displays and ABS.
- The slim body design did not appeal to a large section of customers.
- Competition in the 125cc performance segment became stronger.
Popular rivals such as the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125 and Honda CB125 Hornet attracted more attention in this category.
It Will Continue In Other Countries
The story is different outside India. Bajaj is still manufacturing the Pulsar N125 for export markets.
The motorcycle continues to be sold in:
- Nepal
- Peru
- Colombia
- Morocco
This means production has not ended completely, but Indian buyers will no longer be able to purchase a new unit from dealerships.
New One On Its Way?
Recent spy images suggest Bajaj is already working on a heavily updated Pulsar N125. The test motorcycle was seen with heavy camouflage, hinting at major styling changes.
The upcoming version is expected to receive:
- Completely redesigned front section
- New headlamp setup
- Fresh body panels
- Upright riding position
- Split seats
- New grab rails
- Telescopic front forks
- Rear monoshock suspension
The updated motorcycle is expected to arrive during early 2027, although Bajaj has not officially confirmed its launch timeline.
Source – Autocar