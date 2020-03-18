New 7th-Gen Hyundai Elantra Breaks Cover

Shortly after launching the all-new Hyundai Creta in India, Hyundai has revealed the 7th generation of the Elantra in the USA. It looks very different from the outgoing generation and it’s a good different as it looks more visually appealing than before. Hyundai has extended its design philosophy ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ with their ‘Parametric Dynamics’ and has incorporated the new Elantra with the same. They have also introduced a new hybrid powertrain.

All thanks to the new creases on the bodywork the new Elantra looks more aggressive than before. The sloping roofline lends it a coupe-like appearance. The new LED headlamps look more aggressive than before and seem to merge with the new cascading grille. The side profile is highlighted by new 17-inch dual-tone alloys which add necessary flair. The rear is fastback-styled with T-shaped elements in the LED tail-lights. The new Elantra is going to be based on the new K3 platform.

It’s lighter than the outgoing iteration and also 56mm longer, 51mm lower and 26mm wider, with a 20mm increase in wheelbase. With the drop in height, one would expect the headroom to go down but Hyundai claims that this is not the case. Speaking more about the room on offer, the new Elantra is going to offer more leg and shoulder room for the rear passengers.

Talking about the engine options, Hyundai has retained the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 147 hp and 179 nm of torque. This petrol mill is mated with a CVT automatic transmission. Let’s bring the new hybrid powertrain in focus now as Hyundai has paired a 1.6-litre GDI petrol with a 32kW electric motor (powered by a 1.32kWh lithium-ion battery) for a combined output of 139hp and 264Nm of torque. This hybrid powertrain is going to be mated with a 6-Speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

As expected from Hyundai, the new Elantra is loaded with some class-leading features such as twin 10.25-inch screens – one for the instrument cluster, and another for the touchscreen infotainment system. It will also include Hyundai’s Blue Link connected-car tech with voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai has also thrown in a digital key smartphone app which can be used to unlock and start the car.

The new Elantra can be expected to come to our shores sometime in 2021. The prices can be expected to hover between Rs 16-22 lakh ex-showroom.