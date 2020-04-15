Navi Mumbai Police Transforms Police Vans Into Mobile Sanitisation Hubs

It won’t be wrong if we say that the covid-19 pandemic outbreak is the greatest threat the human civilisation has faced in recent times. It has brought the whole world to a standstill with several countries issuing nationwide lockdown including India. Yesterday, it was made official that the lockdown will be extended till 3rd May. The fact that a country as vast and diverse as India has to take such crucial steps to curb down the spread of coronavirus is a testimony that the situation has turned very critical. While we sit comfortably in our homes, several warriors are fighting this battle against the pandemic risking their own lives. The police force is one of them. They are at very high risk and are more exposed than the rest of us. Several measures are being undertaken to protect these warriors. Recently, Navi Mumbai Police took it to twitter to announce that they have transformed some of their police vans into mobile sanitisation hubs.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Police Painting Number Plates, Here’s Why!

Image Credits: Twitter/Navi Mumbai Police

These mobile sanitisation hubs boast of many advantages, the primary one being their ability to be driven to any point in or outside the city limits where help is needed regarding the sanitisation process of the police force in no time. This will certainly help in reducing the overall risk that the police force is exposed to. They have to patrol the whole city to keep the people inside and to main law and order. The police force is also helping out the respective authorities in the distribution of food, medicines and other essential items.

Image Credits: Twitter/Navi Mumbai Police

The main takeaway from the current situation is that we have to practice social distancing but that isn’t possible with the front line warriors as they have to constantly be vigilant in the current scenario. Such measures are deemed very necessary to curb down their exposure to the coronavirus. The need of the hour is to come up with more such ideas so that the spread of this pandemic doesn’t shoot through the roof. Tamil Nadu police too came up with a rather unique idea to keep people off the roads. They started painting the number plates of the vehicles and are looking forward to implementing a new rule under which only vehicles with a particular colour will be allowed on the roads on a particular day.