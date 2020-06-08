MG Motor Partners With Tata Power to Install Superfast Chargers at MG Dealerships

The EV industry comprises of not just electric vehicles but charging infrastructure too. We might be receiving a host of electric vehicles but the infrastructure still requires a lot of catching up to do. Initiating the next phase of EV revolution in India, MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility. As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS / CHAdeMO charging standards.

Speaking on this association, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner as also work on second life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers a seamless charging experience. We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adopt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer.”

MG Motor India already has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities – New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – and is expanding them to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 180+ Charging points in 19 different cities under EZ Charge brand along with digital platform to facilitate easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating model in line with their existing customer-centric approach including exploring the possibility of 2nd life management of EV batteries.

On the other hand, MG’s electric vehicle, the ZS was first launched in only 5 cities but now it has been introduced in 6 more cities. Now, it is available even in Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai.

Mechanically, the SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 km on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking. Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge.