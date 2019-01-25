MG Motor Announce Strategic Tie-Up with Myles, to Offer New Cars on Subscription

MG Motor India is preparing for the launch of their first product, the Hector SUV in the Indian market. Just before the launch, the company has announced a strategic partnership with Myles, the carsharing and car subscription company from Carzonrent. The two companies will work together to provide mobility solutions to customers. The first car from MG, the Hector SUV will be the first one to be made available to the customers followed by every new launch from the SAIC owned company. This also would include the EV MG Motor plans to launch before the end of this year. MG Motor and Myles believe that the value of this tie-up will be over Rs. 250 crores in the first phase.

“As part of our commitment to provide innovative and disruptive mobility solutions, we are excited about our strategic tie-up with Myles. This will help to cater to the evolving requirements of the new age customers. The partnership will enable customers to experience our upcoming SUV – MG HECTOR on a subscription basis, book test drives of the car and avail courtesy car benefit through the Myles platform. We plan to extend the Mylessubscription model for our second vehicle as well – a pure EV that will be launched by the end of this year,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

“As India’s largest B2B mobility solutions provider, Myles has always focussed on simplifying the car ownership experience for customers. Our partnership with MG Motor will enable our customers to experience their first SUV; MG HECTOR and future MG cars through our platform,” said Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO, Myles. “We believe that the corporate professional today wants greater flexibility in car ownership and our proprietary technology enables this for MNC’s, Indian Corporate houses and SMEs,” Sakshi added. Below are some spy shots of the Hector SUV.