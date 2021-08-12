MG Introduces “Drive AI” Car As A Platform (CAAP) Concept

While the entire world is progressing towards Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the automotive sector is taking a leap to introduce these features in its upcoming products. MG today introduced the concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) which basically is an ecosystem for the convenience of the owners. It will create various possibilities which will evolve with time, creating safer and smarter driving experiences.

What is CAAP?

CAAP or Car As A Platform is an AI-backed solution for vehicles. MG is working actively with various global ecosystem partners in emerging technologies like Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence amongst others to form the support system for CAAP. Think of it as an AI assistant that does more than respond to a few commands. For e.g. like MG showed in their video, if the driver is feeling drowsy, the car will detect that automatically, now you might say that this feature already exists in some cars what’s new? Hold on, not only will the car nudge you to wake you up, it will tell you where the nearest coffee shop or restaurant is and will order your favourite brew so that you can just go and pick it up.

MG is planning to tie up with other third-party service providers to enable the smooth functioning of CAAP. These would include food, fuel stations, entertainment, insurance companies etc.

When Can We See It?

Well, MG has had a lot of firsts to their name in India like the first internet-connected car, the first internet electric car, the first car to offer ADAS, etc. With CAAP MG is aiming to bring the first car to offer AI functionalities. There is no clear indication on when the feature will be introduced or with which car, however, the press release said: “introduces the concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP), in its soon to be launched mid-size SUV”. This raises speculations that the upcoming MG ZS petrol a.k.a the MG Astor could be the one where the “Drive AI” will be introduced. We will have to wait and see.