MG Hector Facelift Launched at INR 12.89 Lakh; Accompanied With 7-Seater Hector Plus

MG Motors India today launched the facelifted version of the Hector in India. The facelifted Hector was accompanied by an updated version of the Hector Plus as well, which is now available in 6-seat and seven-seat configurations. Prices start from INR 12.89 Lakh for the Hector while the Hector Plus’ range starts from INR 13.35 Lakh. The facelift of the Hector has been rolled out after around 18 months of its existence in India. The reason why it is being called a facelift is that the updates are minor and this isn’t a major overhaul.

Exterior updates

On the outside, the new MG Hector facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile.

The overall silhouette of the Hector has remained intact. Both SUVs now sit on larger 18-inch alloy wheels and get new front and rear scuff plates. A new Starry Blue exterior colour option is also now available on the Hector.

Interior updates

The interiors, however, have been revamped and now seem more modern than before. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in a lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new colour choices will surely help the Hector in feel a little more spacious than before. The Hector Plus is also now available in 7-seat form, which a bench in the second row, along with the previously offered 6-seat version. There are some other changes as well. The 6-seat Hector Plus and the 5-seat Hector get ventilated front seats, along with wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. Another major update is the updated voice assistant which can now recognise up to 31 commands in Hinglish.

Powertrain

The engine options have been retained and both the SUVs continue to get powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.