MG Astor Variants Explained

MG has finally gone ahead and revealed the prices of the much-awaited Astor. With a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh, the Astor is the cheapest mid-size SUV in its segment. But, does a lower price point mean skimping out on features? Let’s find out:

Style

The Style variant gets a host of standard safety features such as ESP, TCS, HLA, HDC, ISOFIX, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, and all four disc brakes. The exterior gets chrome highlights on door handles,16-inch steel wheels with cover, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, rear defogger with fog lamps, turn indicator on ORVM, and shark fin antenna. The interior gets a soft-touch dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 3.5-inch MID, 3 modes for the steering wheel, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple car play, steering mounted audio controls, driver seat height adjust, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows with driver-side one-touch operation, 60:40 split seat, front and rear armrest, remote keyless entry with foldable key, follow me home headlamps, rear A/C vent, tilt steering and USB charging ports for front and rear. The Style variant is only available with the 1.5-liter NA manual option and is priced at ₹9.78 lakh.

Super

The Super variant adds 17-inch alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, LED taillamps, satin silver roof rails, front fog lamps with cornering function, electric parking brake with auto-hold (automatic only), and LED interior lamp. The Super variant is available in the 1.5-liter NA engine in both manual and CVT guise. The variants are priced at ₹11.28 lakh and ₹12.68 lakh respectively.

Smart

The smart variant adds personal A.I. assistant, digital car key using Bluetooth, heated ORVM, iSmart connected car technology, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, side airbag, perforated leather seat, cruise control, auto headlamps, TPMS, speed assist system(manual) and electrically folding ORVMs. Turbo variants also get a sporty black theme on the exterior and black interiors. The smart variant is available in all the powertrain options. Prices for the 1.5-liter NA manual, 1.5-litre NA CVT, and 1.3-litre turbo automatic are ₹12.98 lakh, ₹14.18 lakh, and ₹15.88 lakh respectively.

Sharp

The top-of-the-line sharp variant gets a panoramic sunroof, rear-drive assist, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, curtain airbag, 360-degree camera, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. Turbo variants additionally get red brake calipers and 17-inch turbine-inspired alloys. The level 2 ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control will be available as an optional extra on the sharp automatic variants. The price for the ADAS features pack hasn’t been revealed yet by MG. Prices for the 1.5-liter NA manual, 1.5-litre NA CVT, and 1.3-litre turbo automatic are ₹13.98 lakh, ₹14.98 lakh, and ₹16.78 lakh respectively.

Powertrain

The MG Astor will only come with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.