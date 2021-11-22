Camouflaged Upcoming Jawa Cruiser Appears Yet Again

Jawa is gearing up to add new motorcycles into their fleet by next year. Classic Legends, a Mahindra-owned two-wheeler subsidiary is not just resurrecting several iconic brands, but also focusing on launching new motorcycles. Earlier we saw Yezdi testing their new ADV motorcycle on the road, and recently, we got to witness the upcoming cruiser bike from Jawa.

What can we make out from the image?

The upcoming Jawa bike was again spotted testing in India. The bikes were heavily camouflaged but by looking at the photos we can figure out many things. At the front, we can see round-shaped headlights and a slender visor along with round turn indicators.

We can also see bar end mirrors which are also round shaped. The fuel tank is big and will serve the purpose on a cruiser bike. The side panels are similar to what we saw on Jawa and Jawa 42. The tail light is heavily disguised and will likely be round, while the fender is short, sportier, and sharp. The seat on the new bike is a single-seat unit and well-cushioned for rider comfort while the pillion seat seems short and might turn out to be uncomfortable for pillion on long rides.

In the pictures, we can see suspension consisting of Conventional forks at and dual mono-shock at the rear. The bikes get alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends and could have dual-channel ABS. The sitting position is relaxed as you can expect from cruiser bikes. The position of footpegs is forward set. The handlebar is wide and slightly tall. The instrument cluster is hidden by riding jackets but looking at the competition this bike goes against, Jawa might opt for an all-digital unit or half digital and half analog unit. The instrument cluster might have Bluetooth smartphone connectivity but this is just speculation at the moment.

The upcoming Jawa motorcycle could be powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque, which also does duty on the Jawa Perak. We don’t have any information about the launch date but we expect Jawa to launch their new motorcycle by 2022 sometime. This new motorcycle will be positioned against Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

