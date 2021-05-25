MG Announces MG Healthline – Medical Consultancy Service For Its Customers

As part of its commitment to serve and support the communities, MG Motor India has announced a unique initiative – MG Healthline to help its customers by providing a platform to them for free online medical consultation with doctors. MG customers can avail the service by registering themselves on the carmaker’s website or through the MY MG APP. The service will include free consultation with highly qualified doctors for customers themselves or their family members.

More details

The services are being provided in partnership with the Doctor 24*7 platform. The medical team of experts will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.”

Under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, the carmaker is doing various initiatives in these challenging times. Its Hector Ambulances continue to serve the affected during their service to the nation. In April 2021, it had also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat and has supported in increased the production of oxygen by 31% per hour at one of the latter’s plants in Vadodara within a month of the partnership and further aims to increase it by 50% soon. It recently also offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram along with online platform Credihealth and has raised funds and distributed biodegradable bedsheets to the affected in Pune.

MG Hector Ambulance

MG Motor recently also announced that it will be donating 100 Hector Ambulances. The Ambulances will be deployed in Nagpur and VIdharba. The move came after Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, requested the same for the aforementioned regions. The company has immediately delivered eight units of the ambulance to Nagpur local authorities upon the appeal by the minister, while the remaining units will be provided at the earliest.

MG has previously donated Hector ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol. The MG Hector and the Hector Plus comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.