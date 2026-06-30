Delhi EV Policy 2026 Approved: Here’s everything you need to know!

Buying a new vehicle in Delhi could look very different over the next few years. The Delhi government has approved the new EV Policy 2026, bringing several changes for two wheelers, three wheelers, commercial vehicles and electric cars. While existing petrol and CNG vehicles will continue to remain on the road, fresh registrations for some categories will gradually shift to electric vehicles only.
The policy comes into effect from July 1, 2026 and will stay valid till March 31, 2030. Along with registration deadlines, the government has also announced purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, tax exemptions and plans to expand charging infrastructure across the city.
Registration Deadlines Announced
The biggest change is for buyers planning to purchase a new two wheeler in Delhi after 2028.
|Vehicle Category
|New Registration Rule
|Passenger and goods three wheelers
|Only electric from January 1, 2027
|Petrol and CNG two wheelers
|No new registrations from April 1, 2028
|Existing petrol and CNG vehicles
|No change, can continue to be used
This rule only affects new vehicle registrations. Owners of existing petrol and CNG vehicles do not need to replace them immediately.
Purchase Benefits Under The Policy
The government has announced financial support for buyers choosing electric vehicles.
Electric Two Wheelers –
- Up to Rs 30,000 purchase incentive in the first year
- Rs 20,000 during the second year
- Rs 10,000 during the third year
- Additional scrappage incentive of Rs 10,000
Electric Three Wheelers –
- Purchase incentive up to Rs 50,000
- Scrappage benefit up to Rs 25,000
Electric Goods Vehicles –
- N1 electric goods carriers can receive incentives up to Rs 1 lakh
- Scrappage support is also available depending on the vehicle category
The incentives will be transferred directly to buyers through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.
Benefits For Electric Cars
Private electric car buyers also receive support under the new policy.
- 100 percent exemption on road tax
- 100 percent exemption on registration charges
- Applicable for electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh
- Hybrid cars are not eligible for these benefits
Buyers who scrap an eligible BS IV or older Delhi registered car and purchase a new electric car can also receive a scrappage incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh, subject to policy conditions.
Charging Network And Other Rules
Delhi also plans to strengthen charging facilities during the policy period.
Some of the major plans include:
- More than 30,000 EV charging points across the city
- Charging stations at markets, offices and other public places
- Support for residential charging
- Around Rs 15,000 crore planned for EV related infrastructure
The policy also includes a three year lock in period for vehicles purchased using government subsidies. During this period, subsidised vehicles cannot be transferred to another state.