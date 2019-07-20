Mercedes Benz Remains The Leader In The Indian Luxury Car Market

Mercedes Benz India has been on top of the luxury car market table for quite some time now in India. Offering cars which blend performance and comfort altogether, the company has retained its top position for January to June of 2019. The company managed to sell 6,561 units in this time period. The company, however, is facing strong macro-economic challenges that comprise rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch, rising import costs, all leading to muted customer interest. Despite being on top for this time period, the company still sold fewer vehicles than they did in the same time period last year. For January to June of 2018, the luxury brand sold 8,061 units.

The company has a number of vehicles on sale in the Indian market. The range of their vehicles starts with the likes of the CLA and GLA class. Cars like the S-Class Maybach are the top of the range models offered by this brand. The V-Class van has been one of the latest models to be offered by this manufacturer. The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-June 2019 period remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class as it continues its successful run with the Indian customers. The new C-Class and the GLC SUV also contributed to the sales volume. The brand also witnesses a great increase in the sale of their performance-oriented, AMG cars and their range of exclusive CBUs, called the dream cars, which have witnessed 47% increase in sales and have outperformed the other segments in H1 2019.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “We are glad to maintain the leadership position in the luxury car market by sustaining our sales performance despite facing continuous macro-economic headwinds and a temporary limited availability of volume models. We expect sales to recover gradually from the third quarter, however, conditions would continue to remain challenging. We are excited to retain our customers’ loyalty and sustain market leadership by continuing our customer-centric initiatives. As a fundamentally strong brand, Mercedes-Benz continues to remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market”