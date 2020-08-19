Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: Hold Purchase Or Buy The Former?

The festive season is on its way and the automotive sector is all set to reveal new products and offers on existing cars. With the Urban Cruiser about to go on sale shortly, it will be stepping into a segment which accounts for one of the highest sales in India.

It’s great for the buyers who will have a new choice. Or will they? Because the Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged and slightly restyled Vitara Brezza. Akin to the same wine in the same bottle but with a different cork. But if you have your heart set on the Brezza, should you wait for the Urban Cruiser’s launch? Here’s what we think:

The Re-badged Story

Long story short, as a part of their partnership, Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki have decided to exchange vehicles, where both can sell their own version of the same product, in the same market. The first car from this partnership was the Glanza, which was exactly similar and just a rebadged version of Maruti’s Baleno. Although customers do get additional benefits like extended warranty, equally or lower-priced variants which offer more, and Toyota’s premium service experience along with the badge. But the Glanza was a lookalike of the Baleno, which left a lot of people confused regarding which one to buy.

Learning from past experiences, Toyota seems to have made additional cosmetic changes for the Urban Cruiser and although it will offer the same engine-gearbox combination as the Brezza, like the Glanza, expect more benefits on similarly-equipped variants if you pick the Toyota instead of the Maruti. But hey, one cannot discount Maruti’s support presence across India which is the largest and also easy on the pocket.

Engine and Transmission