Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: Hold Purchase Or Buy The Former?
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is ready for launch but will it just be just a rebadged Vitara Brezza or offer something more?
The festive season is on its way and the automotive sector is all set to reveal new products and offers on existing cars. With the Urban Cruiser about to go on sale shortly, it will be stepping into a segment which accounts for one of the highest sales in India.
It’s great for the buyers who will have a new choice. Or will they? Because the Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged and slightly restyled Vitara Brezza. Akin to the same wine in the same bottle but with a different cork. But if you have your heart set on the Brezza, should you wait for the Urban Cruiser’s launch? Here’s what we think:
The Re-badged Story
Long story short, as a part of their partnership, Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki have decided to exchange vehicles, where both can sell their own version of the same product, in the same market. The first car from this partnership was the Glanza, which was exactly similar and just a rebadged version of Maruti’s Baleno. Although customers do get additional benefits like extended warranty, equally or lower-priced variants which offer more, and Toyota’s premium service experience along with the badge. But the Glanza was a lookalike of the Baleno, which left a lot of people confused regarding which one to buy.
Learning from past experiences, Toyota seems to have made additional cosmetic changes for the Urban Cruiser and although it will offer the same engine-gearbox combination as the Brezza, like the Glanza, expect more benefits on similarly-equipped variants if you pick the Toyota instead of the Maruti. But hey, one cannot discount Maruti’s support presence across India which is the largest and also easy on the pocket.
Engine and Transmission
|Vitara Brezza
|Urban Cruiser
|Mileage(ARAI)
|–
|18.76Kmpl
|Torque
|138Nm@4400rpm
|138Nm(petrol variant)
|Power
|103bhp@6000rpm
|103bhp(petrol variant)
|Fuel Type
|Petrol Only
|Petrol
|Available Engine options
|Petrol (MT/AT)
|Petrol(MT/AT)
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by the same engine and transmission which powers the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The 1.5-litre K-Series engine with mild-hybrid technology produces a maximum of 103bhp and a peak torque of 138Nm. The engine comes with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Like the Brezza, there won’t be a diesel engine on offer for the Urban Cruiser either. However, once the launch happens and we compare the two variant-for-variant, Toyota could offer more than what the Brezza offers.
The Urban Cruiser will be launched on 22nd August and major features and specs would be revealed on the same day. Besides the Maruti which forms its base, it will be up against the Hyundai Venue, the Tata Nexon, the Ford Eco-sport and the Vitara Brezza. Also joining the party are a host of new models including the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. With so many choices, the upcoming SUV from Toyota is about to face some stiff competition. But if you are someone who is about to purchase the Vitara Brezza, we’d suggest you wait until the Urban Cruiser arrives and make a better decision then.