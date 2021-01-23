Maruti Suzuki Swift Becomes The Best Selling Car In 2020

India’s own, Maruti Suzuki Swift has successfully managed to become once again, the best-selling car in the calendar year 2020. Swift had disrupted the segment upon its entry in the industry and is since sold in a truckload of numbers. A nice package with decent features, good performance and good looks, it has surpassed its own records, taking some inspiration from Sergei Bubka maybe.

The good looking Maruti Suzuki Swift with the kind of package that it packs in for the price that it is sold, is the only car to win the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award three times for each of its generations.

With more than 53% of customers below the age of 35 years, Maruti Suzuki Swift has established itself as the ‘Coming of the age’ car, according to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The Swift recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and over 2 million units of sale in the meantime. The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift with a bold and distinctive look, sweptback LED headlamps, aggressive front grille and cockpit-style interiors exudes sportiness. Coupled with i-create, which enables consumers to make their own unique Swift, it has become a favourite amongst the younger car buyers.

The current generation of the Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine that churns out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In its BS6 avatar, it is still one of the most frugal engines with the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency rated at 21.21 kmpl. The Swift facelift is just round the corner and should be unveiled soon.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in Brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.”