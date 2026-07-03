Mahindra XEV 9E Cinelux Gets New Satin Desert Myst Shade

Mahindra is giving buyers one more reason to look at its premium electric SUV. The company has added a fresh Satin Desert Myst paint option to the XEV 9E Cinelux Edition. It joins the Satin White and Satin Black colours that were introduced with the special edition earlier this year.
There are no changes to the SUV’s battery, performance or feature list. The update is only about giving customers another exclusive colour choice while keeping the premium character of the Cinelux Edition intact.
Mahindra XEV 9E Cinelux: Price and Key Details
|Details
|Information
|Price
|Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Variant
|Pack Three
|New Colour
|Satin Desert Myst
|Other Colours
|Satin White, Satin Black
|Battery Pack
|79 kWh
|Claimed Range
|656 km
|Real-world Range
|Over 500 km
New Colour Added To The Line-up
The Satin Desert Myst finish brings a different look to the XEV 9E Cinelux. The satin paint gives the SUV a premium appearance and also complements its coupe-inspired styling.
Mahindra continues to offer the same exclusive cabin theme with this colour. Buyers will get:
- Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black leatherette upholstery
- Smooth-grain finish for the seats
- Premium dashboard and door trim
- Exclusive interior theme reserved for the Cinelux Edition
Feature List Continues
The SUV is based on the fully loaded Pack Three variant, so customers continue to get all the flagship equipment.
Some of the notable features include:
- Triple HD display across the dashboard
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos
- Infinity panoramic glass roof
- Multi-colour ambient lighting
- VisionX augmented reality head-up display
- Digital Key
- Secure360 Pro
- Personalised driver profiles
- Auto Park
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2+ ADAS
- Camp Mode
- Keep Mode
- PawPal Mode for pets
The SUV also runs on Mahindra’s MAIA software powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor with 24GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Battery, Charging And Performance
There are no updates under the skin. The XEV 9E Cinelux continues with the same electric powertrain.
Key specifications include:
- 79 kWh battery pack
- Rear-mounted electric motor
- 282 bhp
- 380 Nm torque
- Certified range of 656 km
- More than 500 km real-world driving range
- 175 kW DC fast charging support
- 20 to 80 percent charging in around 20 minutes
Premium EV Choice Gets One More Colour
Mahindra has simply expanded the colour palette of the XEV 9E Cinelux without changing its mechanical package. Buyers still get the same flagship variant, luxury cabin, long driving range and technology-loaded interior