Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Assist, An AI Based Virtual Assistant For Nexa Customers

Maruti-Suzuki has launched a new app for its Nexa customers called the S-assist. This new app is an AI based 24×7 virtual assisstant app which improves the ownership experience for the car owners. The app is available for free of cost for Maruti Suzuki customers and it will be available on both Apple and Android stores.

Official statement

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Digitization of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

App features

Other than the normal functions, the app can be used via voice commands and also scanning items. It features DIY videos, digital literature and workshop assitance. It also gives you an access to your car’s digital manual for easy access. The app can also enable the owners to take a picture of any car part and recieve an explaination for it. It enables owners to call and navigate to the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership as well.

Suzuki Connect

Other than the Nexa customers, Maruti Suzuki had also recently launched the Suzuki Connect app for the Arena customers. According to the company, Suzuki Connect is engineered and developed with rigorous research and practical learnings from driving habits, conditions, and challenges. Built on the pillar of People Technology, ‘Suzuki-Connect’ uses a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralized cloud-based server connected with the customer through Smartphone App. One of the features of ‘Suzuki-Connect is that it is difficult to tamper with, as it is well hidden and deeply embedded inside the vehicle.

Suzuki Connect enhances user’s on-road driving experience through features like security alerts, geofence, vehicle status, navigate to the car, and many more. It allows customers to be better informed with characteristics like live vehicle tracking, driving analytics reports, functional alerts, and roadside assistance. Suzuki Connect Smartphone App is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Suzuki Connect is available as a Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory across Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicles sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in more than 2,000 cities.