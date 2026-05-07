Nissan Motor India rolls out nationwide AC Check-up Camp.

As temperatures continue to rise across India, a well-functioning air conditioning system becomes important for stress-free driving. To help customers during the summer season, Nissan Motor India has launched its nationwide AC Check-up Camp at authorised service centres nationwide.
The service campaign will continue till June 15, 2026. Nissan customers can visit any of the company’s 125 authorised service touchpoints across the country and get their vehicle inspected.
The company is offering a detailed 12-point AC inspection during this camp. The check-up focuses on making sure the air conditioning system is working properly before peak summer conditions become stronger.
Apart from the inspection, customers are also getting a few extra service benefits during the camp period.
What customers will get
Nissan is offering multiple benefits under this service programme.
- 12-point AC inspection
- Complimentary top wash
- Pick-up and drop-off facility
- Up to 10 percent discount on value-added services
- Up to 10 percent discount on select paid labour charges
These offers are available for a limited period during the ongoing service camp.
Why is AC service important in summer
A car AC system works harder during high temperatures. If filters are dirty or refrigerant levels are low, cooling performance can drop badly. In some cases, it can also put an extra load on the compressor.
Regular inspection helps detect small issues early. It can improve cabin cooling performance and may also help prevent costly repairs later.
A properly working AC system also improves comfort during long traffic drives and highway trips in hot weather.
Inspection process
The AC inspection will be handled by trained Nissan service technicians. The company says the process includes checking important areas related to cooling performance and AC efficiency.
Some of the areas likely to be checked include:
- Cooling performance
- AC gas condition
- Cabin air filter condition
- Compressor operation
- Air flow levels
- AC vent performance
The check-up is designed to help customers prepare their vehicles for daily summer use.
Booking details
Customers can book their service appointment through the My Nissan App. Booking can also be done through Nissan India’s official website.
Nissan has also included pick-up and drop service, making the process easier for customers who may not want to visit the workshop directly.
The company states that this service campaign is part of its ongoing effort to enhance after-sales support and customer experience throughout India.