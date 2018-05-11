Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 7.80 Lakh

Ahead of the launch of the second-generation Ertiga which is expected to take place later this year, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ertiga Limited Edition in India, with prices starting at INR 7.80 lakh. The limited edition Ertiga will be available in the mid-spec V trim with both petrol and diesel engines, with a price tag of INR 7.80 lakh and INR 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

As compared to the standard variant of the MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition receives visual updates to the exterior and a few feature updates for the interior. The model will be available in three new paintjob options including Superior White, Silky Grey and Exquisite Maroon.

Visual cues that separate the Ertiga Limited Edition from the regular model include new alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler, Limited Edition badges and a chrome finish for the fog lamp cluster and side moulding. Inside, the model comes equipped with new dark red seat covers with white borders, dual tone steering cover, faux wood trims on the centre console and a front centre arm rest.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition will be offered with the same set of engines. These include a 1.4-litre petrol motor and a 1.3-litre diesel motor. Transmission duties on both the variants are taken care of by a five speed manual unit as standard while a four speed automatic unit is available exclusively with the petrol engine.