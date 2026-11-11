New KTM X-Bow Arrow Unveiled With 330hp Audi Engine, Prices Start At $59,800!

Off-road performance is getting a radical new machine as KTM X-Bow introduces its first-ever side-by-side vehicle, called the Arrow. The new model brings together an Audi-sourced turbo-petrol engine, rally-inspired engineering and a two-seat cabin. It will be offered in standard and Black Limited Edition versions, with the latter producing up to 330hp.
The Arrow establishes an entirely new product category for the KTM X-Bow division, which has traditionally been known for its lightweight track-day sports cars. To ensure competitive performance on rough terrain, the company collaborated with professional Dakar Rally drivers during the vehicle’s extensive testing and development phases.
KTM X-Bow Arrow Engine And Performance
The KTM X-Bow Arrow is powered by the Volkswagen Group’s EA888 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, sourced from Audi. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.
The power output varies between the two versions:
- Standard Arrow: 280hp
- Black Limited Edition: 330hp
In terms of weight, the standard version has a dry weight of 999kg, while the Black Limited Edition tips the scales at 1,100kg. Both versions get front and rear limited-slip differentials to improve traction across loose and uneven surfaces. The Black Limited Edition also features a hydraulic fly-off handbrake.
Chassis And Off-Road Equipment
The Arrow uses a chromoly steel chassis developed by KTM Components. The company has experience with this type of engineering through its involvement in Dakar Rally programmes.
The suspension setup includes double-wishbone units at both ends, along with KW Reiger shock absorbers. The vehicle gets more than 600mm of suspension travel, which should help it deal with rough trails and uneven surfaces.
Other important details include:
- 430mm ground clearance
- 15-inch wheels with off-road tyres
- Front and rear limited-slip differentials
- 2,900mm wheelbase
- 3,700mm overall length
- 1,950mm overall width
The Arrow also gets a tubular steel frame and protective elements underneath the body.
Design And Cabin Features
The Arrow adopts a compact, muscular aesthetic defined by a wide track and an ultra-high riding stance. The styling features slim, aggressive LED headlamps, signature KTM orange accent lighting strips, a wide rectangular mesh intake, and a visible front protective plate.
Stepping inside, the minimalist two-seat cabin is configured purely with competition-grade equipment. Sabelt seats and harnesses are provided to hold occupants in place during off-road driving. The dashboard also gets a digital driver display and a 10-inch infotainment screen.
The Black Limited Edition adds a few extra features, including air conditioning and a hydraulic fly-off handbrake. This version will also get a special numbered production run.
KTM X-Bow Arrow Price And Availability
The standard KTM X-Bow Arrow is priced at $59,800, which is approximately Rs 56 lakh. The Black Limited Edition costs $98,600, translating to around Rs 92.4 lakh.
The limited-run version will be restricted to 500 units worldwide. Reservations will open on November 17, 2026, through the company’s dealer network and official website. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in late 2027.