Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift To Up The Infotainment System Game!

Maruti is leaving no stone unturned with the upcoming Baleno facelift. The Baleno facelift has been one of the most awaited products of the year and we’ve been teased way too many times with spy shots every now and then. Also, the brand has teased the new first in segment heads-up display which displays the economy, speed, rpm, time, and gear position and upping its game in the infotainment scene. Now, Maruti Suzuki has teased its new infotainment system named Smart Play Pro+.

Maruti SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system

The new infotainment system is 9 inches in size and it features an HD resolution. It has also been updated with a new clean UI that makes it much easy to use than the previous smart play infotainment system. It features touch-sensitive buttons below for shortcuts and various important functions. In terms of features, it gets wireless android auto and apple car play. The new Baleno is set to feature connected car tech as well. It features Arkamys tuned sound system which is claimed to give a superior sound experience. We expect this new infotainment system to feature in other upcoming Maruti cars such as the new Brezza.

What to expect

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the current one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights. Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. The lower half of the front bumper features a wide front air dam with inserts for the fog lamps on either side.

The side profile will be more or less similar to the current Baleno. One can notice the blacked-out ORVMs and door handles which indicate that this is the base variant. The rear features new L-shaped taillamps and a new tailgate. The bumper has been reworked as well. In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is going to be completely reprofiled. Expect some new upholstery and the use of new materials across the cabin. The dashboard features an aluminum insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the center console.

The 1.2-liter DualJet VVT engine produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other engine is a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated VVT engine which produces 83hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.