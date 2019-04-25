Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel and RS Variants Get a Price Hike

Following the launch of the SHVS variant of the petrol engine equipped Baleno hatchback, Maruti Suzuki has given the diesel and RS variants of the premium hatchback a price hike. The largest car manufacturer in the country has raised the price of the peppy RS variant by INR 13,000 and the diesel variants get a hike of between INR 12,000 to INR 20,000 depending on the variant selected by the customers. This translates to an ex-showroom, Delhi price tag of INR 8.89 lakh for the Baleno RS while the diesel engine equipped Baleno now ranges from INR 6.64 lakh to INR 8.73 lakh. Listed below are the latest prices of this hatchback, all of which are ex-showroom, Delhi. Variant Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) Baleno RS 8.76 Lakh 8.89 Lakh Baleno Sigma diesel 6.61 Lakh 6.64 Lakh Baleno Delta diesel 7.32 lakh. 7.52 lakh Baleno Zeta diesel 8 lakh 8.13 lakh Baleno Alpha diesel 8.61 lakh 8.73 lakh

Having received an update recently, the Baleno gets Maruti’s new smart play infotainment system, to keep you entertained on the road. Also in this update, Maruti offers a new black and blue themed interior. Moreover, all variants of the Baleno hatchback come with safety aids including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat support and much more as standard. For the fans of an oil burner engine, the Baleno is offered with the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor. This motor is tuned to produce an output of 74 hp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm. Mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the engine gets an ARAI certified Fuel efficiency of 27.39 km/l.

The Baleno RS is Maruti’s offering to the niche hot hatch segment in India. Given an update recently, the Baleno RS gets redesigned bumpers at both ends and sporty 16-inch alloy wheels. Under the bonnet is a punchy 1-litre turbocharged engine, justifying the RS badge on the car. This motor generates 101.97 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque between 1,700-4,500 rpm and is imported straight from Japan. Married with a 5-speed stick shifter, the engine gets an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 21.1 km/l. This variant of the Baleno competes with the likes of the Polo GT TSI and the Tiago JTP.