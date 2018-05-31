Maruti Suzuki announces nationwide ‘World Environment Day’ Service Camp For Its Customers

The country’s most popular and largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki has announced a nationwide ‘World Environment Day’ Service Camp. It will offer free and detailed vehicle check-up across the country in collaboration with SIAM. The camp will be held from June 1st-10th, 2018 at Maruti authorized dealer workshops across the country.

With the service camp, Maruti Suzuki intends to create an ecosystem of green mobility for its customers. It will encompass free pollution control check, emission and exhaust check along with a complimentary dry wash to effectively conserve water in the process. Additionally, a service voucher and complimentary inspection of key car components such as air and fuel filter, spark plug and fuel hose is also being offered. Maruti Suzuki car owners can visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail free vehicle check up and other service related offers.

Speaking about the camp, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “Through the service camp, we want to contribute towards the conservation of our environment. We believe that a well-serviced vehicle is the first step towards greener mobility and endeavor to keep a check on the performance with regular service initiatives.”