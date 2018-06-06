Maruti Suzuki AMT Models Reach 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India has revealed that the company has achieved the mark of three lakh sale of cars with their AMT models, which the company refers to as the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. The company now aims to achieve sales over 2-lakh AGS models in the current fiscal year. The contribution of cars with AGS variant to the company’s total sales has tripled since its introduction in 2014.

At present, Maruti Suzuki offers AGS in seven models in its range including the Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis and Dzire. In May 2018, the Vitara Brezza became the latest offering with AGS technology from the brand. The company has also revealed that 43% of Celerio sales are of AGS variant while the AGS variants account for 28% of Ignis and 17% of Dzire retail sales.

Speaking on the occasion, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said that at Maruti Suzuki, they believe in providing their customers with the best of technology and convenience. The revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is one such innovation that offers comfort and ease of driving to the customers with no compromise on fuel efficiency. It has achieved wide acceptance among customers. Crossing the 3 lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology. With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, they aim to sell over 200,000 cars with AGS in 2018-19.