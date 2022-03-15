Maruti Suzuki Achieves A New Sales Milestone For Its S-CNG Vehicles!

We all are familiar with the fact that Maruti Suzuki rules the Indian car market. Their cars are pocket-friendly, easy to maintain, and more importantly, fuel-efficient. Maruti Suzuki has now sold 1 million CNG-equipped vehicles in the country. The most famous car in their CNG line-up has to be the WagonR which is very popular among cab operators. Some other offerings include Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, and Tour-S.

Official Statement

Thanking customers for supporting Maruti Suzuki S-CNG cars, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a Company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.”

He added, “Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations making CNG more accessible to people. With Government’s target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust. As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles.”

Maruti Suzuki: Recent CNG cars

The newest offering in Maruti’s CNG lineup is the Dzire. Firstly, the CNG Dzire is based on the standard Dzire and so there aren’t many changes. However, Maruti Suzuki has mentioned that they have retuned the engine and the suspension. Talking about the engine, the CNG Dzire has the same 1.2L engine that has been retuned, and now with CNG, it produces 76hp of max power and 98.5Nm of max torque in CNG mode. Meanwhile, in petrol mode, it produces 88hp of max power and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated with 5-speed MT and the car returns a mileage of 31.12 Km/Kg.

The interior remains the same with the most prominent feature being the inclusion of a 10.67cm multi-information colored TFT display that gives it a vibrant visual appeal. What makes it even better to look at are the new modern wooden finish ornaments on the doors and instrument panels with a natural gloss finish. The new characteristic dual-tone seats enhance the overall cabin appeal. The new 17.78cm Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services. In addition to music, users can surf news feeds, get the latest weather updates and use navigation with live traffic updates.