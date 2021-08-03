Mahindra XUV700 Teases Its LED Lighting In The Latest Teaser!

In a yet another teaser, Mahindra has teased the LED lighting setup of the upcoming XUV700. The teaser shows clear view LED headlights and DRLs. The LED lights seem to be of reflector type as opposed to the projector setup of the current XUV500. Expect these headlights to have an auto function as well. Mahindra also showcased the auto booster headlamps feature where it automatically turns on the high beam above 80 km/h in the dark. The rear features “arrow head” LED taillamps and other details include the auto folding mirrors.

What we know so far

Mahindra also teased the interiors of the XUV700 recently. The interiors of the XUV700 will feature two HD screens side by side. The screen on the right will be the instrument cluster with drive related information and the on the left will be the infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature an AdrenoX system and interface.

It will feature Amazon Alexa voice commands which will perform functions such as climate control, opening and closing of the panoramic sunroof and other infotainment related voice commands. It will also feature an in built e-Sim which would be used for connected apps and real time weather updates. The XUV700 will also feature drive modes namely Zip, Zap and Zoom which would be equivalent to Eco, Comfort and Sports mode.

However, these drive modes will be available only in the diesel variants and not the petrol. The teaser also shows a Sony 3D music system with roof mounted speakers. The speakers will have an extensive equalizer and sound settings to cater to everyone’s music taste. Other details include a rotary dial on the center console which could be used to control the infotainment system. The interiors also show the multifunction steering wheel, push button start stop, electronic parking brake and dual zone climate control.

The interior features white leather seats, soft touch dashboard, brushed aluminium finish running across the dashboard and on the steering wheel, a piano black finish on the centre console and chrome dials for climate control. Mahindra also showed smart door handles, air purifier, personalized safety alerts and skyroof in the previous teasers. The XUV700 is all set to be launched soon and with all these details coming in, we cant wait to see what else it has to offer!