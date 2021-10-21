Mahindra XUV700 Clocks 65,000 Bookings In Just Two Weeks!

We saw it coming, didn’t we? When Mahindra revealed the XUV700 in all its glory, it was pretty much destined that it would be racking up bookings like anything and that is exactly what is happening. The Indian carmaker has announced that it has clocked 65000 bookings for the XUV700 in two weeks since its commencement on 7th October 2021. The deliveries for Petrol variants will start from 30th October 2021 and Diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November.

Delivery process

Mahindra has partnered with one of the top 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints. The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting 27th October 2021 for both petrol and diesel variants. This date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario.

Other milestones

The XUV700 was booked out two days in a row between 7th and 8th October 2021 with 25000 bookings on each day. Overall, an unprecedented 50000 bookings were clocked in just under three hours. In early October, the XUV700 also achieved two record breaking milestones. The XUV700 broke the National 24-hour Endurance Record at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), wherein all four XUV700s that entered the challenge recorded over 4000 km at an average speed range of 170-180 km/h. It is now the first SUV to break the record, under the stringent regulations of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and it is validated by India Book of Records. XUV700 is also the first Made-in-India vehicle to conquer the highest motorable road in the world at Umling La in the Ladakh region.

Specs

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.