Mahindra To Deliver 500 Thars Across India In Two Days

The all-new Mahindra Thar has generated quite a lot of excitement among car buyers. So much so, even city dwellers are fascinated by the off-roader and the booking counter has been overflowing. This has led to a waiting period which can be as long as 6 months. The carmaker seems to be working hard to meet the overwhelming demand and has made an announcement today.

Across India, between November 7 and November 8, 2020, Mahindra is conducting mega delivery of 500 All-New Thars. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available. The company has also put in place a customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.

The delivery process commenced on 1st November with Thar #1 delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. Currently, Mahindra has crossed 20,000 bookings for the All-New Thar. The company had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January 2021. Commenting on this occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 All-New Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

Given the overwhelming response to the All-New Thar, the waiting period ranges between 5 to 7 months, on select variants. The variants that have particularly surpassed all expectations are Hard Top Automatic & Manual (both in diesel and gasoline options). Compared to the older model, the new Thar has been tweaked to appeal to a new set of buyers and also those who liked what it offered but sat on the fence as it wasn’t a practical vehicle for everybody. Mahindra has addressed that and is offering the new Thar in two variants – AX and LX. The former will be presented to the hardcore fan and will offer 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.