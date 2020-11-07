Everything You Need To Know About The Nissan Magnite’s HRA0 Turbo Engine

Almost everything about the all-new Nissan Magnite is known by now. However, one thing that was still a question, is the turbocharged variants of the upcoming Nissan Magnite. The Japanese carmaker has now revealed that the Magnite will sport an HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo petrol mill, which is rated for (20kmpl) and is also expected to power the Renault Triber Turbo variant as well. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 100bhp and a maximum torque of 160Nm.

The Magnite’s 1.0-litre HRAo Turbo engine will be made available with a manual 5-speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The Magnite will also get Cruise Control and wider gear range, to deliver consistent performance even in peak city traffic. Nissan has also announced that the Magnite will come equipped with a D-STEP logic control computer software, that uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position, and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to deliver exciting performance.

“RNAIPL is proud to have begun the production of the HRA0, a first-of-its-kind TURBO engine in the country to offer such robust performance. Truly, the all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL.

Special feature:

A very interesting aspect of the Magnite will be the 1.0-litre HRAo Turbo engine, which Nissan claims to have the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology, that has been borrowed from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, thus reducing resistance inside the engine, cutting weight, improving heat management, and combustion, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient fuel use.

To make the HRAo Turbo engine BS6 compliant, Nissan claims to have made six technical improvements that result in better fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions. Nissan also claims that the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine will provide up to 50 percent better acceleration compared to naturally aspirated engines, especially in take-off and overtaking situations.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The all-new Nissan Magnite embodies our philosophy of Nissan-ness, which stands for empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies. The development emphasizes on creating an effortless and highly enjoyable driving experience while reducing emissions and offering great mileage – a compelling combination that every car owner can appreciate.”

The Nissan Magnite will also come with a B4D naturally aspirated engine, which can produce a maximum power output of 72bhp and maximum torque of 92Nm. This engine will be paired to Nissan’s dual VVT system that delivers maximum response at all revs and ensures optimum acceleration. This naturally aspirated B4D engine will be the ideal choice for those looking for a pocket-friendly engine that is easier to maintain.