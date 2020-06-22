Mahindra Launches The All New Sarpanch Plus Tractor At Rs 6.60 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector has introduced its new Sarpanch Plus range of tractors in Maharashtra, with the launch of the 575 Sarpanch Plus, an upgrade of its popular 575 Sarpanch, at a price of Rs 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) The new series offers models spanning multiple HP-points in the 30 HP (22.37kW) to 50 HP (37.28kW) category.

The all-new Sarpanch Plus offers 2HP (1.49kW) more power, higher max torque and back-up torque, to cover more land quickly. The company claims that the new engine technology not only delivers higher power but best-in-class fuel efficiency, to enhance the earning potential of farmers.

The model’s new styling and ergonomic design ensure pride of ownership and operator comfort. The new Sarpanch Plus series will be manufactured at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India. The new Sarpanch Plus series comes with Mahindra’s industry-first, 6-year warranty and can easily be booked online on M2ALL.com for an initial payment of Rs 5000* and is available with special finance and customer schemes.

Speaking on the launch of the new Sarpanch Plus series, Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “As leaders in the Indian tractor market, we at Mahindra have always been at the forefront of introducing the latest technologies and the new Sarpanch Plus series is a step in that direction. The new series is developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farmers by providing extra power, higher back-up torque, modern styling and best-in-class ergonomics.” He further said that the latest ELS engine technology with higher power and fuel efficiency will enable farmers to improve their productivity and drive their earnings, thus enabling them to rise.

The new Sarpanch Plus series will also be available at Mahindra Tractor dealerships that have commenced operations across Maharashtra. The company has ensured that they have taken the utmost safety of its customers and dealer staff, with all the necessary safety & hygiene guidelines being followed at Mahindra dealerships that encompass all facets of customer interactions.

Earlier, Mahindra had also launched the BS6 variant of the Supro ambulance at a competitive price tag of Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The BS6 Supro is offered in two variants- LX and ZX and the first batch of the vehicles have been manufactured exclusively for Maharashtra state government to meet the need for ambulances to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.