Mahindra Introduces Locally Assembled Pick-Up Trucks In Kenya

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced the market launch of its locally assembled Pick-ups in Kenya, in collaboration with the Simba Corporation. With this announcement, Mahindra highlighted the importance of the Kenya market to its larger global growth strategy. In Kenya, Mahindra has an association with the Simba Corporation, one of the country’s most successful indigenous commercial organizations with a rich heritage in motor vehicle sales and service.

The launch of locally assembled Pick-ups that are custom built for the Kenyan terrain, is a tangible step forward in this journey. This new initiative will help strengthen brand Mahindra and make it more relevant to Kenyan customers. Over the years, Mahindra has proven itself as a credible player and a respected brand in Africa, especially in East Africa. Mahindra’s foray into Kenya, an important market in East Africa, will further strengthen the company’s commitment and consolidate its presence in the region. Going forward, Mahindra plans to further expand its network in this region which will serve its customers better.

The company has a strong presence in this region and its vehicles have developed a reputation for their “go anywhere” capability and strong value proposition. Mahindra vehicles are known for their tough, yet, stylish looks and superior fuel efficiency, which are well suited for both leisure and commercial use. The company’s diverse businesses have played a key role in establishing its global footprint. Its subsidiaries, SsangYong Motors in South Korea, Sampo Rosenlew in Finland, Erkunt in Turkey, Pininfarina in Italy, Mitsubishi Agri Machinery in Japan and Peugeot MotoCycles in France, are part of Mahindra’s global expansion story. It also has a strong presence in the USA through its automotive development and manufacturing facility MANA (Mahindra Automotive North America) in Detroit, a representative office in Washington and Mahindra is also among the top 3 tractor manufacturers in the USA in the segments that it operates in.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Mathew, Chief of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of these locally assembled Pick-ups is a significant step forward for Mahindra in the Kenyan market. Kenya is a key strategic market for us and we are now fully equipped to deliver products customised to meet local needs, on time. I would like to thank the Government of Kenya for their support and am sure that this initiative will help drive significant employment generation in the country.”