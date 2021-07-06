Mahindra Bolero Neo Teased For The First Time; Launch Expected Soon

Mahindra has its hands full at the moment and is gearing up to launch two crucial products in the coming few months – the XUV700 and Bolero Neo. The latter is supposed to be a facelift version of the existing TUV300. Compared to other vehicles in its portfolio, the TUV300 hasn’t quite made a mark for itself but that could change with the updated iteration of the same. Lending it the ‘Bolero’ moniker could work in Mahindra’s favour. First it was being assumed that it could be called Bolero Neo but now it has been confirmed by a series of teasers posted by Mahindra.

More details

Mahindra Bolero’s Instagram handle went berserk yesterday and in a matter of hours, the official page had around 6 video teasers of the upcoming Bolero Neo.

The compact SUV is likely to come with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that should produce 100 HP and 240 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be paired with the engine. With this, Mahindra also plans to offer an AMT gearbox.

Exterior updates

By looking at the previously surfaced spy shots and the teaser videos, it is pretty evident that the front fascia of the vehicle is completely revised. It is evidently visible in the teasers that the Bolero Neo will boast of a six-slat chrome grille up front, flanked by sleeker headlamps featuring wrap-around DRLs.

To make the update even more pronounced, Mahindra has also reworked the front bumper and fog lights assembly. The side and rear looks aren’t expected get any major changes, apart from some minor trim alterations.

Updated interior

From the spied images, the interior cannot be seen but we can expect new features which would definitely up the game. It could be equipped with an improved touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC and cruise control too.

The safety features should be the same as the old TUV300, with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX anchorage as standard. However, the teaser videos did reveal one juicy bit about the Bolero Neo’s interior. New additions include an instrument cluster (borrowed from the Thar), and an armrest for the rear seats. Mahindra also allowed us a sneak peek at the 5-speed manual, which was offered in the TUV300 as well.