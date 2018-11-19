Love Bikes? Go to the Indian Superbike Festival 2018 in Pune

Imagine bikers with their exotic, vintage and simply amazing 2 wheeled partners gathering at one spot to celebrate bikes and brotherhood. This is exactly what you can witness on the 7th, 8th and 9th of December this year at Pune. The Indian Superbike Festival goes to Pune this year and if you like bikes, you should go there too. The seventh season of this festival will be held at Pune’s Amanora Mall for three whole days. The event will host a variety of events to keep all adrenaline junkies happy, more on that below.

Big brands like Norton, SMW, FB Mondial, MV Agusta, Ducati UM Motorcycles, Suzuki, Triumph, Harley Davidson, Hyosung, Motoguzzi and BMW Motorrad along with more than 3000 bike owners are expected to participate in this event. Apart from having a number of exotic and vintage bikes on display, the event will also host a variety of competitions. The list of competitions includes a loudest motorcycle title and even off track events. You will find a detailed list of the events, when they will happen in the image below.

Amol Talpade, organizer of the event said: “The last year has been an action packed year with a slew of new launches and players hitting the Indian market stirring up the sector quite a bit. In addition to the bikes the sector has also seen a lot of action on the motoring lifestyle gear and adventure segments bringing a whole new generation of superbike enthusiasts in to its fold. Having started off as India’s firstsuperbike festival 7 years ago, we have constantly endeavoured to not just ensure something new and interesting for the biking fraternity in the country. This year is no exception; apart from the usual displays we have also added some very interesting competitions as well as an awards segment.” For more information on this festival, do visit www.isf.asia