Locally Assembled Honda CB300R Breaks Cover At ₹2.77 Lakh!

The Honda CB300R was on sale in India for quite a while before it got discontinued after the BS6 norms kicked in. Recently, Honda unveiled the BS6 version of CB300R at the India Bike Week 2021. And now finally, Honda has launched the locally assembled CB300R at ₹2.77 lakh. The CB300R will be available in two new colors: Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

What’s new

The 2022 CB300R continues to be underpinned by the same diamond-type frame as the BS4 version. Interestingly, the wheelbase has gone up and the weight has been slightly reduced when compared to the previous iteration. The design gets a few tweaks such as a gold finish on the forks and a blacked-out headlight bezel. It gets all-LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster. The LCD cluster displays information such as gear position with shift light and a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor apart from the usual information. The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. There is also a grey color frame and a darker tank extension. The big news is on the mechanical front where the 286cc, 4-valve DOHC engine is now BS6 compliant. It produces 31hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed gearbox via an assist and slipper clutch which is again new for the BS6 version.

For the weight and the power that the motor delivers, the CB300R might not excite on paper with those numbers, but in real life, it is a fun machine to ride. Developed by Yuzuru Ishikawa, who is also responsible for giving us things like the Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines, the CB300R is the only motorcycle in its class to come fitted with an IMU-linked braking system.

Official statement

On this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city streets and lightest in its class, the new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue, and Golden Upside Down Forks which offers riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards.”

